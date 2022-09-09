QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QNB pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QNB and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Investar has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than QNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Investar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $56.55 million 1.86 $16.49 million $4.11 7.18 Investar $107.58 million 1.94 $8.00 million $1.61 12.93

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investar. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 27.15% 12.76% 0.88% Investar 14.40% 3.54% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QNB beats Investar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

