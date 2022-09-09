QUAI DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,205.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $133,767.84 and approximately $75,205.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.