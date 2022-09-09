QUAI DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,205.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $133,767.84 and approximately $75,205.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
