Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $125.02 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be bought for $12.50 or 0.00058796 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $125.02 million and $190,250.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

