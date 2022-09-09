Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $169,800.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

