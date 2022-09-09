Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $13,072.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.95 or 0.08113519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00184863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00290955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00745649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00646306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001065 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,561,623 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

