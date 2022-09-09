Quark Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $597,273.98 and $20.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,406,862 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

