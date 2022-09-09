QuarkChain Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $70.09 million and $7.31 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

