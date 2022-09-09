QuarkChain (QKC) Tops One Day Volume of $26.24 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $73.96 million and $26.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

