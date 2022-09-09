QuickSwap Hits One Day Volume of $3.06 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.79 or 0.00300998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

