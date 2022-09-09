Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUOT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 503,098 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.