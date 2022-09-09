R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
R1 RCM Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
