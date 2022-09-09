Radio Caca Market Capitalization Reaches $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

