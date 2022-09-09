Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 33.5% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002036 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.