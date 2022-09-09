RAI Finance Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $29.60 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

