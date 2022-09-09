Raiden Network Token Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $66,507.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00096844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033551 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.