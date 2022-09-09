Railgun (RAIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271,012.00

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular exchanges. Railgun has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $271,012.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Railgun alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Railgun Coin Profile

RAIL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.