Rainicorn Reaches Market Cap of $9.00 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $158,739.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

About Rainicorn

RAINI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.