RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Hits $0.0140

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $8,738.72 and approximately $44,038.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
