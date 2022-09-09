RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Hits $0.0140

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $8,738.72 and approximately $44,038.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

