Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.24.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

