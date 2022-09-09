Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00019352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $51.16 million and approximately $156,020.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2020. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,978 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0.”

