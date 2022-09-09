Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $784,331.42 and approximately $30.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

