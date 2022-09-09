Ravencoin Trading 54% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $466.94 million and approximately $133.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a N/A coin that uses the KAWPOW hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

