Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.52 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Raydium has a total market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Raydium Profile

RAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,712,476 coins. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

