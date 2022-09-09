Raymond James Boosts Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $4.00

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.