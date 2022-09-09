Raymond James Increases Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

