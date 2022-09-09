Raymond James Trims First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Target Price to $16.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

FCF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

