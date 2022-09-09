RChain (REV) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

RChain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $53,183.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

