RealFevr Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $19,204.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr (CRYPTO:FEVR) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

