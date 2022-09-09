Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Reaches $7.21 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $28,477.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005464 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00238207 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.