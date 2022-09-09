Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

