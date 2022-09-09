RED Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $266,373.30 and $27,937.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

About RED

RED is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is token.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions.Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

