Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.25. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.