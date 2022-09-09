Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Redbubble Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Redbubble stock opened at 0.52 on Thursday. Redbubble has a 52 week low of 0.51 and a 52 week high of 3.48.
About Redbubble
