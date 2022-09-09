Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Redbubble (OTC:RDBBFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Redbubble stock opened at 0.52 on Thursday. Redbubble has a 52 week low of 0.51 and a 52 week high of 3.48.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

