Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $791.33.

Separately, HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

