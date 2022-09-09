Reef Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.82 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Reef has a total market cap of $76.82 million and $14.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00166856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00096520 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a nPoS/PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,986,049,300 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi. The official website for Reef is reef.finance.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.