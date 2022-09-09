Reef (REEF) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Reef has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $76.82 million and $14.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00166856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00096520 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a nPoS/PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,986,049,300 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

