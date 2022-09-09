reflect.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,639.17 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $205,639.17 and approximately $450.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
RFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,616 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
