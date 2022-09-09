reflect.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,639.17 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $205,639.17 and approximately $450.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

RFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,616 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance.Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise.RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.