ReFork (EFK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,815.00

ReFork (EFK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. ReFork has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $28,815.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReFork has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

ReFork (EFK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

