Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.75 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.