Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $708.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

