Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $708.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.11.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

