Release Project (REL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $650,438.09

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Release Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Release Project

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. "

