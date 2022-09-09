Relite Finance (RELI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relite Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2021. Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance. Relite Finance’s official website is www.relite.finance.

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Relite Finance is a cross-chain lending protocol enabling users to lend and borrow all crypto assets in one place by utilizing the latest Polkadot and Ethereum frameworks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relite Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relite Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.