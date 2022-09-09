Ren (REN) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Ren has a market capitalization of $125.36 million and $13.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

