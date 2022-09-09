renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $204,227.36 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $204,227.36 and approximately $26.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

