ReneSola’s (SOL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

SOL opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 106,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

