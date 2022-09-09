Rentberry (BERRY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $85,038.47 and $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

