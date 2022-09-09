Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.00

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $86,568.98 and $56.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.