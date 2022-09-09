Request Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Request has a market capitalization of $124.59 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.