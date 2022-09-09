Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $264.45 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

